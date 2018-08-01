JNU To Accept CAT Score For Admission To MBA Programme

Jawaharlal Nehru University is the new entrant to the list of non-IIMs which would be accepting CAT scores for admission to their MBA programme. The news was also confirmed by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, JNU VC, in a tweet. The management programme will be offered through the School of Management and Entrepreneurship. This will be the flagship year for MBA programme at JNU.

JNU joins the Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018), conducted by IIMs, for admission in School of Management and Entrepreneurship in JNU starting from July 2019 session. Details at: https://t.co/5zkiR0Sh4Hpic.twitter.com/OGZd1Hjy56 — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 30, 2018

The official notification for CAT has been released and the online registration for the exam will begin form August 8, 2018. The registration process will end on September 19, 2018.

CAT 2018 exam will be conducted on November 25, 2018. CAT is a computer-based exam which will have three sections - Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA).

In total there would be 100 questions in the question paper. The CAT exam will be conducted in two sessions and each session will have a different question paper. To ensure that students are not at a disadvantage because of the different questions, a process of normalization will be followed and scores will be scaled.

CAT results are announced in the form of percentile. After CAT, every IIM and non-IIM announces its separate selection criteria and procedure based on the CAT score. Students who qualify CAT exam will have to then apply separately to their desired institutes.

