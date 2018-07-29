IIM CAT 2018: Check Eligibility Details Here

IIM CAT 2018 notification has been released @ iimcat.ac.in

IIM Calcutta has released the official notification for the CAT 2018 or Common Admission Test 2018 on the official website of the entrance examinations. According to the schedule released by the premier management institute, which is the official organiser of this year's exam, the CAT 2018 will be held on November 25 and the registration process will begin from August 8. CAT is being held as a qualifying examination for masters programmes offered in various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and also for some other non-IIM management institutes operating in the country.

IIM CAT 2018: Eligibility

According to the official notification, a candidate who is wishing to apply for IIM CAT must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of the Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

The notification also said the candidates appearing for the final year of degree examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for IIM CAT 2018.

However, the notification added that, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal / Registrar of their University/institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

Candidates applying for CAT 2018 should fulfill any one of the following conditions:

- Completed Bachelor's degree with the required percentage of marks

- Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with required percentage

- Should be in the final year of Bachelor's degree with required percentage.

- SC / ST / PWD candidates should have minimum 45%. For General and NC-OBC candidates, minimum is 50%.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution.

In case of grades / CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/ institution.

If any University/institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the IIM CAT 2018 notification said, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100.

IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process, the details of which are provided at the website www.iimcat.ac.in.

