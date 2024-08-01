CAT 2024: Registration Begins For Common Admission Test, Check Eligibility

CAT 2024: The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 began today, with a deadline set for September 23. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the : The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 began today, with a deadline set for September 23. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website . This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam on November 24 across 170 cities. Admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 5.

CAT 2024: Application Fee

According to the official release, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200).



CAT 2024 Eligibility

Bachelor's Degree: At least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA; 45% marks in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories

Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2024: Steps To Appy

Register to generate a unique user ID and password.

Log in with the generated User ID and Password to fill in the application form.

Submit the application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process.

During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address.

Once the OTP is verified, the User ID and the Password will be sent to the registered email address and to the registered mobile number to complete the registration process.

Overseas candidates will receive the OTP on their email address only.

Once the payment is made and the application form is submitted, applicants will not be allowed to make any changes.

IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process, the details of which are provided on the official website.

Seat Reservation

As per legal requirements:

15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27% of the seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the "non-creamy" layer (NC-OBC).

Up to 10% of the seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

Exam Pattern

The exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude.

The question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

For those pursuing an MBA, there are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.