IIM CAT 2018 Notification Released; 6 Important Points Candidates Should Know

IIM CAT 2018 will be held on November 25 while the registration process will start from August 8. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management or IIMs for admission to various masters programmes offered in the institutes. According to a statement from IIM Calcutta - the official orgraniser or IIM CAT 2018 - the competitive entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions at test centres spread across 147 cities. The last date for registrations is September 19.

The applicants will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference, and the cities and centres will be assigned after September 19, Convenor-CAT 2018, Prof Sumanta Basu was quoted as saying in the statement.

Apart from IIMs, the CAT 2018 scores are allowed to be used by the listed non-IIM member institutions. List of these non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail the CAT 2018 scores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2018: Important Dates

A tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17.

IIM CAT 2018: Eligibility

According to the notification, an applicant must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any recognized university or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution.

IIM CAT 2018 Registration

The IIM CAT 2018 registration window opens on August 8, 2018 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on September 19, 2018. The IIM CAT 2018 registration details are available in the registration guide provided on the official website of the entrance examination.

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four Test Cities as per their preference from the drop down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the four preferred cities subject to availability.

In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city. The candidates can download the admit cards from October 24, 2018 till November 25, 2018.

For SC, ST and PwD category candidates the registration fee will be Rs 950, while, for all other categories of candidates the fee will be Rs 1900.

According to the CAT 2018 notification, a candidate needs to pay registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

IIM CAT 2018: Test Centres

IIM CAT 2018 will be conducted in centers spread across around 147 test cities.

Test cities will be mentioned in CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the CAT Admit Card.

According to the CAT notification, IIMs reserve the right to change or cancel any test centre / city and / or change the test time and date at their own discretion.

IIM CAT 2018: Score

Candidates' CAT 2018 score card will be made accessible at the CAT website after the results declaration.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS about CAT scores.

The CAT results are likely be declared by second week of January, 2019. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT 2018 score cards will be entertained.

IIM CAT 2018: Exam

There will be three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability, a statement from IIM Calcutta said.

