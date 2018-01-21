IGNOU Invites Applications For Admission To MPhil, PhD Programmes Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited application for admission to its Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes.

The online portal for admission to M Phil/ PhD programmes will be operational from January 23, 2018. New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited application for admission to its Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes. The admission process will begin from January 23 on the official website of the varsity.



"The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes of the university for July 2018 session in regular mode," informed Prof. Kaustuva Barik, Director, Research Unit, IGNOU.



The entrance test will be conducted by the University on 4th March'2018 (Sunday) at national level in selected examination centers across the country. The last date for submission of application form is 16th Feburary'2018.



Applications are invited for the following subjects:



M.Phil. in Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Translation Studies, Social Work, Commerce, Chemistry and Distance education.



Those applying for M. Phil. in Economics would not be required to go through the entrance exam but have to be eligible as per the criteria available on the university's website; www.ignou.ac.in



Ph.D. programme is being offered in the following subjects:



Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology, Library and Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Gender and Development Studies, Women's Studies, Geography, Translation Studies, Statistics, Food & Nutritional Sciences, Environmental Studies, Geology, Management, Life Sciences, Commerce, Hindi, Distance Education, Nursing, Social Work, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry.



Bio-chemistry, Physics, and Life Sciences disciplines would not have entrance exam and would be based on eligibility criteria as per the criteria available on the university's website: www.ignou.ac.in.



For eligibility criteria and submission of online forms, interested candidates are requested to go through http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/entrancersunit/



The online portal for admission to M Phil/ PhD programmes will be operational from January 23, 2018.

IGNOU Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes Admission: Important Dates

Application begins: January 23, 2018

Application process ends: February 16, 2018

Entrance test date: March 4, 2018



