IGNOU, Agriculture Council Sign Agreement To Launch New Educational And Training Programmes

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) to develop new educational and training programmes in the areas of agriculture and allied sectors.



"The university intends to integrate vocational and skill-based programmes as per the National Skill Qualification Framework and in line with the policies of Government of India with respect to Skill India Mission and Startup India programme," the Vice Chancellor of IGNOU said in a statement.



This collaboration would add value to the pass-out students of different agriculture programmes, he added.



Under the agreement, the university will use the "Qualification Packs (QPs) and National Occupational Standards (NOS)" developed by the ASCI to develop "skill development activities" and new training programmes in agriculture for the students.



The ASCI is a not-for-profit entity formed under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and works for upgrading skills of farmers, wage workers and anyone engaged in the field of agriculture and allied fields.



