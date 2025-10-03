"All Hell Will Break Out": Trump's Sunday Deadline For Hamas, And A Warning

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued an ultimatum to Hamas to accept his Gaza peace plan by Sunday 6 pm Washington DC time or face "all hell".

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER."

Earlier this week, Trump had unveiled the plan along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His peace deal for the Israel and Gaza comes after nearly two years of conflict and has still not been accepted by the Palestinian group.

On Tuesday, Hamas had said they would study the proposal and Trump told reporters that Hamas would have "three or four days" to respond.

He threatened Hamas and said most of them "are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, 'GO,' for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed".

The deal calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas and Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza.