IGNOU Declares B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2017

IGNOU Result 2017 For B.Ed Entrance Exam; Know How To Check At Ignou.ac.in
New Delhi:
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the B.Ed entrance exam result for the exam held in September 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination on 24 September 2017 can check their result at the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their result using their enrolment number. IGNOU has released a list of documents required for counselling. ‘Counselling for admission to B.ED. Programme January 2018 Session for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats,’ reads the official update. In cases, when the website slows down (which happens because of multiple logins) candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2017 Result: How To Check
Step one: Go to official IGNOU Website: ignou.ac.in
Step two: Click on the link for B.Ed. Entrance Exam result.
Step three: Enter your enrollment number.
Step four: Click on Submit and view your result
IGNOU had released the December term end exam result in the first week of January 2018. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in December for students who are enrolled in the January session of a course. IGNOU has released the marks obtained by students in the term end examination only and will update the marks of the assignments in the student's profile in due course of time. The complete grade card will be updated shortly. The official website also says that pending IGNOU results if any will follow.
For students who fail in the exam, the re-examination application form will be available from next month. Subject to provisions, students can fill re-examination form for exam which will be held in June 2018. The University has established 855 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 90 centres in jail for jail inmates. IGNOU conducted the exam for 4,97,883 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination.