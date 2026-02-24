IGNOU Mega Campus Recruitment Drive 2026: Check Eligibility And Registration Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced on-campus recruitment drive for undergraduates, diploma holders, graduates, and postgraduates from disciplines such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, and travel and tourism programs. The drive will be conducted on at the B.R. Ambedkar Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The placement drive is aimed at offering job opportunities across multiple sectors, including fintech, information technology, BPO, banking, hospitality, travel and tourism, ed-tech, aviation, and healthcare. Several prominent recruiters are likely to participate, offering competitive salary packages and roles in major job hubs such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The university stated that the drive has been organised following the positive response to its January placement event. IGNOU wants to broaden employment opportunities and improve job readiness among its students.

Apart from this, IGNOU has released the tentative date sheet for the June 2026 Term-End Examinations (TEE) on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The official schedule highlights that the exams will be conducted between June 1 and July 15. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, between 10 am and 1 pm and 2 pm and 5 pm for the second shift.