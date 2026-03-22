IGNOU June 2026 Term End Examination: Form Submission Starts, Exams Scheduled From June 1

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the online submission process for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs can now submit their examination forms through the official portal.

The University has announced the key dates for the June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). The exam form submission process began on March 10, 2026, and students can submit their forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026.

After this deadline, candidates will still have a chance to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 1100, with the extended submission window open from April 11 to April 24, 2026. The Term-End Examinations are scheduled to commence on June 1, 2026, and will continue until mid-July 2026.

Depending on the course, exams will be conducted in both pen-and-paper mode and computer-based format. Students are encouraged to complete their application process within the given deadlines to ensure a smooth examination experience.