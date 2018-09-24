ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result For UG, PhD Released @ Icarexam.net

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the second allotment results of AIEEA UG and PhD 2018 examination. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their allotment result on the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second list have to report at the allotted universities for document verification, submission of course fee latest by September 28, 2018.

ICAR AIEEA 2018 result 2018: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official ICAR website: www.icarexam.net or www.icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required details.

Step 4: Your allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your allotment letter further reference.

In another news, ICAR will release the results for first round of allotment for PG examination on September 26, and second round of allotment on October 4, 2018.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) for admission to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences). Through AIEEA, 15% of the seats at Agricultural Universities are filled.

