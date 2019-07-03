NTA Opens Application Form Correction Window For ICAR AIEEA Candidates

NTA ICAR answer key is expected to be released on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

The National testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application form correction window for candidates who have appeared for the NTA ICAR AIEEA entrance examination held recently. The examination, which was held earlier by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for admission to various Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses in various agricultural instiutes in the country, was held on July 1 and the next stage in the examination process is release of NTA ICAR answer key which is expected to be released on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

According to the agency, it has been receiving requests for correction in their particulars from the candidates of ICAR AIEEA 2019, especially correction in regards to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The facility for correction in the particulars in the online application form are once again being made operational on the website from July 3, 2019 (from 5:00 p.m.) to July 5, 2019 (upto 11:50 p.m.), according to NTA.

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required," a notification released by the NTA said.

The candidates may rectify the particulars in fields like category and details of academic qualifications--Pass Status- Appearing/Passed, Result Mode- Percentage/CGPA/OGPA and Year of Passing/Appearing Marks.

"Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no correction in particulars, after the extended date will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances," the NTA notification said.

According to the official notification published by NTA ICAR, the results for both UG and PG candidates will be released by July 17.

The NTA will display answer key of the questions on the NTA website nta.ac.in and ntaicar.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer key.

The NTA ICAR answer keys are likely to be displayed for three days.

The entrance exams were held as Computer Based Test (CBT).

A total of 2,36,931candidates have registered for UG ICAR AIEEA while 31,486 candidates had filled forms for PG ICAR AIEEA. Apart from this, 8,374 candidates registered for ICAR's JRF and SRF exam.

