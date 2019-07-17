NTA ICAR Result Soon @ Ntaicar.nic.in. Here's How To Download

NTA ICAR results will be released on the official website -- ntaicar.nic.in -- soon.

ICAR result 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA, will released the NTA ICAR result soon on the official website. The ICAR result for entrance exams being held for Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) admissions in various agricultural institutions across the country is expected to be released at ntaicar.nic.in and icar.org.in. The first website is hosted by the NTA and and later one is the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR, a central government agency which regulates higher education in Agricultural studies. Candidates who are awaiting NTA ICAR result may need their application number and password for accessing the results for the ICAR AIEEA entrance examinations held on July 1.

Before this, the NTA had released the ICAR answer keys on the official website.

NTA ICAR result 2019: How to download

ICAR result for AIEEA held on July 1 will be released at ntaicar.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your NTA ICAR result 2019 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the offiical website of NTA ICAR result, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the reuslts link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Login with your Application Number and Password on next page

Step 4: Check your NTA ICAR result 2019 from next page.

According to the official notificaiton, the NTA ICAR results will be released on the official website of ICAR, icar.org.in.

NTA ICAR result 2019: Counselling

After the ICAR results' declaration the official counselling schedule will be released at icar.org.in.

Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University. There is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme or Masters degree programme without qualifying in ICAR AIEEA.

Number of ICAR seats available for admission through ICAR AIEEA in different disciplines at accredited Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2019-20 will be displayed on website www.icar.org.in at the time of counselling.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.