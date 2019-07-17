National Testing Agency (NTA) To Declare ICAR Result Today: What's Next?

NTA ICAR Result Today: What's Next?

Results for the ICAR All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) are likely to be declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly-formed agency which mandated to conduct academic and recruitment exams under the supervision of education ministry. This is the first time the agency is supervising the exam on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for admission to various undergraduate, post graduate courses and also for determining the eligibility for research fellowship. The last exam, the 23rd edition, was conducted by the ICAR on June 23 last year.

This is the 24th Agriculture entrance test for admission to colleges and universities affiliated to ICAR.

Through this exam, 15% of the total seats in agricultural universities will be filled. However for Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, National Dairy Research Institute, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University 100% of the seats will be filled through this exam. "Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University. There is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme without qualifying in ICAR-AIEEA (UG)," reads the exam notice.

NTA conducted the exam in 87 cities nationwide.

The schedule for the counselling, which will be held online, will be released on the ICAR portal at icar.org.in.

Number of ICAR seats available for admission through the AIEEA exam for various courses in different disciplines at accredited Agricultural Universities for the current academic session will be displayed on website at the time of counselling.

