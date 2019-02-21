ICAR NET (II) Result In March: Confirmed

ICAR NET result will be announced in March.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will announce the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET) in March. ICAR in an official notification, released today, has confirmed about the result. "All concerned are, therefore, informed that the representations of some of the candidates against some questions are being examined in consultation with subject matter experts; after which the answer keys would be finalised and the result would be processed. The result shall be prepared after receipt of the experts opinion," it said.

"This entire process takes a considerable time. Concerted efforts are being made to expedite this process and declare the result by 3rd week of March, 2019," it added.

The ICAR NET (II) was held on December 27-31.

This is a qualifying exam for determining the eligibility of a candidate for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities and is conducted by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. Candidates who qualify ICAR NET will receive a certificate and thereafter they can apply against the vacancies notified by the respective universities.

A total of 7771 candidates had qualified in the ICAR NET (I) 2018 which was held in April.

