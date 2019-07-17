National Testing Agency (NTA) Releases ICAR AIEEA Results; What's Next

NTA has released ICAR results at ntaicar.nic.in.

The NTA ICAR result for UG and PG courses offered in various agricultural universities across the country has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA. This is the first time the NTA is organising the ICAR or Indian Council of Agricultural Research's All Indian Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA). The ICAR results have been released at ntaicar.nic.in. According to the official notification, the next state in the admission process is counselling based on the NTA ICAR results published today. The candidates may check the NTA ICAR results from the official website now (when NDTV checked at 9.38 pm today -- July 17, 2019 Wednesday -- the official websites and the direct links from the NTA which hosts the results are not responding.

NTA ICAR result 2019: Counselling

The details of ICAR counselling will be released soon on the official website of the Council, icar.org.in

According to the official ICAR AIEEA notification, students qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University.

The notification has also said, there is no provision of direct nomination for admission through ICAR in any Bachelor degree programme or Masters degree programme without qualifying in ICAR AIEEA.

Number of ICAR seats available for admission through ICAR AIEEA in different disciplines at accredited Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2019-20 will be displayed on website www.icar.org.in at the time of counselling.

NTA ICAR result 2019: How to download

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the direct link provided here

Step 2: Login with your Application Number and Password

Step 3: Check your NTA ICAR result 2019 from next page.

