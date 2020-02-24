ICAR Entrance Exam Notification This Week

The exam is referred to as All Indian Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would announce the details of the ICAR entrance exam on March 1. The exam will be held on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 15. The exam is a single test and the scores obtained in the test will be considered for admission. The exam would comprise questions from the subjects the candidate selects during filling the application form. Each candidate has to opt for three subjects to take the exam. The question paper will have 50 multiple choice questions. This will be the 25th edition of the entrance exam.

This is the second consecutive year the agency is conducting the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in agricultural universities nationwide. Until 2018, the exam was conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

"The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in AUs, and award of scholarships and fellowships to the NTA from 2019 onwards," the council had said.

Candidates can refer to nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in for details on the ICAR entrance exam.

