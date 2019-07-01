NTA ICAR Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Released Soon

NTA ICAR answer key is expected to be released on ntaicar.nic.in

NTA ICAR answer key 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) organised ICAR AIEEA 2019 entrance tests for Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses being offered in various agricultural universities in India. According the official notification, the NTA ICAR answer key for both AIEEA UG and PG entrances will be released soon on the official website. After the release of NTA ICAR answer key, the Agency will give chance to the candidates to raise their objections on the keys. The ICAR AIEEA results are expected to be released by July 17.

NTA has not declared a date for ICAR answer key release. Updates in this regard will be available on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

NTA conducted the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s All India Entrance Examination or AIEEA 2019 for UG candidates in the morning while the PG entrance was held in the afternoon today.

The entrance exams were held as Computer Based Test (CBT).

A total of 2,36,931candidates have registered for UG ICAR AIEEA while 31,486 candidates had filled forms for PG ICAR AIEEA. Apart from this, 8,374 candidates registered for ICAR's JRF and SRF exam.

The NTA made arrangements for live viewing at remote locations and recording of CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at control room situated in the NTA.

A network of more than 4000 Test Practice Centres, especially for students of rural areas, ran free practice sessions and according to NTA, about 10 lakh candidates have used the facility.

The NTA will display answer key of the questions on the NTA website nta.ac.in and ntaicar.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answer key.

The NTA ICAR answer keys are likely to be displayed for three days.

The candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the answer key on payment of Rs 1000 per question challenged as processing charges.

The NTA will also display the recorded responses of all the candidates on the official website prior to declaration of result.

The result of the ICAR-AIEEA examinations is likely to be declared by July 17, 2019 and will be placed on ICAR website: icar.org.in.

No separate intimation will be made to candidates who fail to qualify in this examination. No queries in this regard, whatsoever, will be entertained from such candidates.

