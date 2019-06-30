National Testing Agency To Conduct ICAR AIEEA Tomorrow

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit cards are available at ntaicar.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s All India Entrance Examination or AIEEA 2019 on July 1, 2019 as Computer Based Test (CBT) for Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses. NTA will conduct ICAR AIEEA to Bachelor's Degree Programmes, ICAR AIEEA to Master's Degree Programmes and ICAR All India competitive examination for admission to Doctoral Degree Programme and award of JRF or SRF tomorrow. NTA ICAR admit cards for these exams were released earlier at ntaicar.nic.in.

A total 2,36,931 candidates have registered for UG ICAR AIEEA while 31,486 candidates will be appearing for PG ICAR AIEEA.

8,374 candidates will be appearing for AICE-JRF/SRF.

A Control Room has been setup and 15 Regional Coordinators, 170 City Coordinators and 350 Observers have been positioned for the conduct of ICAR AIEEA.

A third-party audit of most of examination centres has been completed and live CCTV surveillance will be started in 801 examination centres to curb malpractices in the examinations.

The NTA has made arrangements for live viewing at remote locations and recording of CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at control room situated in the NTA.

A network of more than 4000 Test Practice Centres, especially for students of rural areas, has run free practice sessions and according to NTA, about 10 lakh candidates have used the facility.

In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, approximately 9500 Jammers have been installed in all the Centres, said NTA.

"While assuring the candidates of the highest professional conduct of the exam, NTA requests cooperation of all the candidates for an orderly conduct of the exam," it said.

