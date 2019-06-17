NTA ICAR Admit Card Released @ Ntaicar.nic.in; Direct Links Here

Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019: NTA ICAR admit cards are available now.

Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA has released the NTA ICAR admit card for Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) and scholarship exams. NTA ICAR admit cards are available on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their ICAR admit cards either through entering their application number and password or through entering application number and date of birth on the official webiste.

NTA ICAR admit card 2019: Direct links

Download your NTA ICAR admit cards from the following links:

NTA ICAR admit card for AIEEA UG 2019

NTA ICAR admit card for AIEEA PG 2019

NTA ICAR admit card for AICE- JRF/SRF (PGS)-2019

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAT AIEEA, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA admit card link (UG or PG or JRF) given on the homepage

Step 3: Choose either of these options:

Download Admit Card through Application Number and Password

or

Download Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: On next page, enter details

Step 5: Submit the details you entered

Step 6: Download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from next page

