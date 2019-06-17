NTA ICAR Admit Card Released @ Ntaicar.nic.in; Direct Links Here

Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019: National Testing Agency or NTA has released the NTA ICAR admit card for Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) and scholarship exams. NTA ICAR admit cards are available on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their ICAR admit cards either through entering their application number and password or through entering application number and date of birth on the official webiste.
NTA ICAR admit card 2019: Direct links
Download your NTA ICAR admit cards from the following links:
NTA ICAR admit card for AIEEA UG 2019
NTA ICAR admit card for AIEEA PG 2019
NTA ICAR admit card for AICE- JRF/SRF (PGS)-2019
NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: How to download
Follow the steps given here to download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAT AIEEA, ntaicar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA admit card link (UG or PG or JRF) given on the homepage
Step 3: Choose either of these options:
Download Admit Card through Application Number and Password
or
Download Admit Card through Application Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: On next page, enter details
Step 5: Submit the details you entered
Step 6: Download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from next page
