Download ICAR AIEEA 2018 Admit Card; Check For Latest Updates

ICAR Admit Card 2018 For AIEEA Re-Exam: How To Download

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will conduct All India Entrance Examination for Admission to UG, PG courses. The exam will also be a gateway for research aspirants who can pursue doctoral programmes (AICE-JRF/ SRF (PGS). Admission to agriculture and allied sciences at agricultural universities nationwide for the academic session 2018-2019 will be on the basis of this entrance exam. Due to administrative reasons, ICAR had cancelled the exam earlier and will re-conduct it on 18 and 19 August 2018.

The admit cards for ICAR AIEEA can be downloaded from the official website icar.org.in or icarexam.net.

ICAR AIEEA Admit Card

As of now, the official website has no separate link for admit card. However the applicant login link is active. Candidates can login to check if the admit cards have been released or else they are suggested to monitor the website for a new admit card link. As per the exam schedule, the admit card was supposed to be released yesterday (August 7, 2018). 'The e-Admit Card containing information regarding Roll Number, Center and Venue of Examination, etc., would be downloadable 06.08.2018 onwards from the ICAR websites by providing the Login details. Since e-admit cards shall be made available through the online mode only, the candidates must keep the details of their Application No. and the password secure and safe,' reads the official notification.

National Talent Scholarship (NTS) of Rs.2000/- per month are awarded based on the AIEEA-UG examination to all those candidates who take admission outside their state of domicile. Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state are admitted in any agricultural university/subject.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture in the country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

