ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-Examination Dates Announced, Check Here

ICAR AIEEA 2018 re-examination to be held in August

ICAR AIEEA 2018 Re-Examination: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi will conduct the ICAR AIIEA 2018 re-examination on August 18 and 19. In an office order on July 12, 2018, the agricultural education regulator had cancelled the ICAR's 23rd online All India Entrance Examination (CBT) for admissions to UG, PG and Ph.D courses for the academic session 2018-19 which were held on June 22 and 23, 2018. According to the initial plans by ICAR, the counselling process based on ICAR AIEEA 2018 results was scheduled to start from July 1.

According to ICAR, the council has now decided with the approval of Competent Authority to re-conduct the ICAR AIEEA examination in offline mode (OMR Based) in August, 2018 at 56 Examination City Centres all over the country.

An ICAR statement released on the official website -- https://www.icar.org.in/ -- the ICAR AIEEA 2018 examination will be limited to only those candidates who had applied earlier.

The council has also assured the candidates that the detailed notification in this regard will be soon available on ICAR website: www.icar.org.in.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture in the country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)

ICAR has been able to foster a countrywide arrangement with the agriculture universities to set aside 15% of their seats for Bachelor degree programmes to be admitted through ICAR's All India Entrance Examination so as to reduce academic inbreeding, increase mobility among students, encourage national integration and infuse merit and uniform examination standards leading to improved overall quality of higher agricultural education.

Accordingly, ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities (Annexure-VIII) on 15% of the University seats (except RLB CAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RP CAU Pusa, Bihar where 100% seats will be filledup) every year.

National Talent Scholarship (NTS) of Rs.2000/- per month are awarded based on the AIEEA-UG examination to all those candidates who take admission outside their state of domicile. Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state are admitted in any agricultural university/subject.

