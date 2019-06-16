NTA To Rlease ICAR AIEEA Admit Card Tomorrow

ICAR AIEEA admit card will be released on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

NTA or National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the ICAR AIEEA admit card on tomorrow (on July 17, 2019). The NTA ICAR admit card for the entrance examinations to various agricultural courses in the country was expected to be released on June 5, but, later postponed to June 17. The ICAR AIEEA admit card will be released on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. NTA, a central government agency formed to conduct entrance and eligibility tests for academic and recruitment purposes under Union education ministry, had earlier decided to extend the date for image, thump impression and signature corrections after it received representations. These corrections in ICAR AIEEA application was allowed till June 14.

ICAR AIEEA entrance examinations will be held on July 1.

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAT AIEEA, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 4: Submit the details you entered

Step 5: Download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from next page

In 2019, All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) will be conducted for admission to Bachelor Degree and Post Graduate degree programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences by NTA, an independent, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization formed recently by central education ministry.

Apart from ICAR AIEEA, NTA is supervising the entrance examinations like JEE Main, NEET, CMAT, GPAT and JNUEE. Recently, NTA was selected to conduct entrance examinations for IGNOU's MBA and B.Ed courses.

