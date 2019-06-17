National Testing Agency To Release ICAR AIEEA Admit Card Today

NTA to release ICA AIEEA admit card today

NTA or National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the ICAR AIEEA admit card today. The NTA ICAR admit card is being released later than was earlier scheduled. The ICAR AIEEA admit card will be released on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. ICAR AIEEA entrance examinations for UG and PG courses, and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF will be held on July 1.

This is the first time that NTA will be conducting examination for ICAR. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2019 will be of two and half hour duration. The exam will have 150 objective type questions. Each question will carry 4 marks.

ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2019 will also be of two and half hour duration. The exam will have 160 objective questions.

ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (PGS) 2019 will be of three hours duration. There will be a single paper with 200 questions out of which 20 questions will be from General knowledge/reasoning ability, and rest 180 will be specific to the subject selected by the applicant.

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAT AIEEA, ntaicar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA admit card link given on the homepage.

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details.

Step 4: Submit the details you entered.

Step 5: Download your ICAR AIEEA admit card from next page.

