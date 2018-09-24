ICAR PG Admission 2018: Online Counselling Concludes; First Allotment List On September 26

ICAR PG Online Counselling; First Allotment List On September 26

Registration for online counselling of ICAR PG has concluded. The four day long counselling process allowed candidates to register online for choice filling on the basis of the seat matrix available. Only those candidates who had qualified the AIEEA 2018 were eligible to participate in the counselling process. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had declared result for All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) on September 19. The result was declared after the Council re-conducted the exam for Kerala candidates on September 16. The UG results were declared on September 8. Those candidates who scored zero or negative marks in the offline entrance examination held on August 18 and 19, 2018 or September 16, 2018 (in Kerala) were not eligible to participate in counselling.

ICAR will release the first allotment list on September 26 after 5.00 pm. Concerned candidates can check their candidature for the admission on the official website icar.org.in.

Admission formalities for the candidates selected in the first allotment list will be held from September 27 to October 1, 2018 during the office timings of the respective Universities.

The second list of seat allotment will be out on October 4 and admission process will be held on 5-9 October.

