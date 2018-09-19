ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: ICAR PG Result, CUt-Off Announced @ Icarexam.net, Icar.org.in

ICAR AIEEA PG Result, CUt-Off Announced @ Icarexam.net, Icar.org.in

Result of ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examination held on August 18, 2018 and fresh re-examination held in Kerala on September 16, 2018 have been released on the official result websites of the council. The ICAR AIEEA PG results can be accessed from icar.org.in and icarexam.net. ICAR had earlier released the UG results on September 8. According to ICAR, registration on online counselling portal, choice filling and saving of choices by the candidates display of seat matrix to the candidates will be held from September 21, 2018 to September 24, 2018 (Upto 11:59 PM).

The re-examination was held in Kerala due the floods happened in the state.

ICAR said that those candidates who scored zero or negative marks in the offline entrance examination held on August 18 and 19, 2018 or September 16, 2018 (in Kerala) are not eligible to participate in counselling.

Those candidates who did not fill their qualifying exam marks till the designated date and whose status of qualifying exam is still "Appearing" are not eligible to participate in counselling, it added.

ICAR PG Result 2018: Know How To Check

Follow the steps given here for accessing your ICAR AIEEA PG result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in

Or else go directly to icarexam.net

Step 2: Click on 'Result of AIEEA-PG-2018 re-examination held on 18/08/2018'

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

ICAR AIEEA PG 2018 Result: Cut-Off Details

Check ICAR AIEEA-PG-2018 counselling cut-off details here:

