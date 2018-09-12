ICAR To Conduct Fresh Exam For Kerala Candidates; Admit Card Today

ICAR AIEEA 2018: New Schedule For Kerala Candidates; Admit Cards Today

Considering the flood situation in Kerala, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has decided to conduct fresh examination for the candidates who had been allotted centres in Kerala. The All India Entrance Exam (AIEEA) was held on 18 and 19 August, nationwide and many candidates who had opted for centres in the State were unable to appear for the same. as of now, the exam which was conducted on August 18 in the State stands cancelled. ICAR will conduct fresh exam on September 16 in offline mode.

ICAR AIEEA 2018 admit card for Kerala candidates will be released today after 5.00 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards using their user ID and password. Candidates are strictly suggested to follow official websites icar.org.in and icarexam.net for admit card and exam update. The old website aieea.net, which was used earlier, is not in use now. ICAR has urged candidates not to follow the website.

The exam will be held at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

ICAR, IBPS Exams On August 19; Shashi Tharoor Tweets To Get Exam Postponed For Kerala Centres

ICAR has already started the online counselling process for other States. The registration will continue till September 13 and first round of allotment will be released on September 15. The counselling process will conclude by September 28 and candidates will be given the admission letter by the respective Universities.

ICAR has declared the AIEEA result few days back. Candidates can inspect their OMR sheet and request for a copy within 10 days from the declaration of the result along with a DD of Rs. 500 and handwritten request.

Click here for more Education News