ICAR, IBPS Exams On August 19; Shashi Tharoor Tweets To Get Exam Postponed For Kerala Centres

ICAR, IBPS Exams On August 19; Shashi Tharoor Tweets To Get Exam Postponed In Kerala

The Kerala Flood situation is nowhere close to getting better. The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference held on August 16 announced that all educational institutes shall remain closed till August 29. KPSC had also postponed its exams which were scheduled on August 17 and 18. RRB also postponed its ALP and Technician recruitment exam which were scheduled for August 17 for all exam centres in Kerala.

However, there are certain entrance examinations and recruitment examinations which have not responded to students' and candidates' requests to postpone the exam.

RBI had conducted the recruitment exam meant for Grade B officers and had received much criticism for ignoring plight of candidates in Kerala.

ICAR Undergraduate entrance exam which was conducted earlier in June and was cancelled will be held on August 18 and 19, 2018. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, raised his concerns for the students in Kerala who would face difficulty in reaching their allotted exam centres due to the floods in a tweet.

Same story: ICAR UG entrance exam is scheduled to be held this Sunday,19th August. Because of #KeralaFloods it will be very difficult for most Keralites to reach exam centres. Could @icarindia postpone the exams or do a repeat exam for affected Keralites? https://t.co/penldtDRQa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2018

He also raised concerns of IBPS applicants who have exam centres in Kerala.

Kerala applicants reporting that IBPS exams are on 19/08/18: "We had contacted them and what we are told is to appear for exams as per call letter. With the present situation in kerala how can we people attend the exam?" Fair question. Can there be later exams4Kerala candidates? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2018

Kerala is facing the worst flood situation in a century. Flood water from the Periyar river and its tributaries has submerged many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur.

