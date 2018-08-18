Kerala Rain Live Updates: PM Modi Leaves Thiruvananthapuram For Kochi

Kerala Flood: 42 Navy, 16 Army, 28 Coast Guard and 39 NDRF teams have been engaged in rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today undertake an aerial survey of flood-hit Kerala. He has left Thiruvananthapuram for Kochi. The state witnessing one of the most savage monsoon in over a century. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said over 324 people have been killed in the last nine days and over 2 lakh people have been displaced. Till now, 42 Navy, 16 Army, 28 Coast Guard and 39 National Disaster Relief Force teams were engaged in rescue operations. Another 14 NDRF teams are expected to reach shortly. Earlier Home Minister Rajnath Singh had undertaken and aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state and the centre had extend a Rs100 crore package.

Flood water from the Periyar river and its tributaries has submerged many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur. An emergency situation has developed in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta districts, where roads have become completely submerged. Thousands of people are still perched on trees and rooftops, waiting to be rescued. Telecom operators had announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in Kerala. "To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.

Here are the updates on Kerala flood:



