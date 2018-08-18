Kerala Rain Live Updates: PM Modi Leaves Thiruvananthapuram For Kochi

Kerala's most savage monsoon in over a century has killed 324 people and displaced lakhs.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 18, 2018 08:17 IST
Kerala Flood: 42 Navy, 16 Army, 28 Coast Guard and 39 NDRF teams have been engaged in rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today undertake an aerial survey of flood-hit Kerala. He has left Thiruvananthapuram for Kochi. The state witnessing one of the most savage monsoon in over a century. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said over 324 people have been killed in the last nine days and over 2 lakh people have been displaced. Till now, 42 Navy, 16 Army, 28 Coast Guard and 39 National Disaster Relief Force teams were engaged in rescue operations. Another 14 NDRF teams are expected to reach shortly. Earlier Home Minister Rajnath Singh had undertaken and aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state and the centre had extend a Rs100 crore package. 

Flood water from the Periyar river and its tributaries has submerged many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur. An emergency  situation has developed in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta districts, where roads have become completely submerged. Thousands of people are still perched on trees and rooftops, waiting to be rescued. Telecom operators had announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in Kerala. "To help you stay in touch with your loved ones and remain connected, we are extending a complimentary 7 days unlimited voice & data pack to you," Jio said in a message sent to customers.

Here are the updates on Kerala flood:


 


Aug 18, 2018
08:17 (IST)
Aug 18, 2018
08:12 (IST)

Many states have come forward to  help Kerala. Punjab, Maharashtra and Telanganam have offered packed food.


Aug 18, 2018
08:04 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee on Kerala flood: Words alone are not enough. Yet I must tell all my brothers and sisters of Kerala that our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. Condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones. Strength to those who are fighting the
Aug 18, 2018
08:02 (IST)
You can also donate to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress relief fund. Details below: 

NO: 67319948232 

Bank: State Bank of India   

IFSC : SBIN0070028 

SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08

Aug 18, 2018
07:43 (IST)
Aug 18, 2018
07:28 (IST)

PM Modi leaves from Thiruvananthapuram for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kochi

Aug 18, 2018
07:23 (IST)
Aug 18, 2018
07:21 (IST)
Teiangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 25 crores of immediate financial help to the rain-hit state. He has also asked for water purifying machines worth Rs 2.5 crores to be sent to Kerala. 
Aug 18, 2018
07:12 (IST)
Aug 18, 2018
07:07 (IST)
Kerala Rains: PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Kerala Today, Nearly 100 Dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons yesterday said." 

