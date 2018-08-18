PM Modi's Survey Of Flood-Hit Kochi Cancelled Due To Bad Weather: Sources

PM Modi is in Kerala today to take stock of the damage caused by floods, rescue efforts carried out

Thiruvananthapuram: 324 people have died and several hundred others injured, as Kerala is battered by the worst floods in a century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to take an aerial survey in Kerala's Kochi this morning, could not do so due to unfavourable weather conditions. Hundreds of thousands have been shifted to relief camps as nearly 100 dams, reservoirs and rivers have overflowed. Roads have caved in, sections of highways collapsed, and homes swept away amid warnings of worse weather to come. With thousands still trapped, power and communication lines down, and fresh alerts of further torrential rain, authorities warned of more trouble ahead and further deaths to come. More than 30 military helicopters and 320 boats are attempting rescues across Kerala. Heavy rain, accompanied with strong winds have also been predicted for today and tomorrow. "It is an extremely grave situation," the Kerala government said last evening. North and central Kerala have been worst-hit by the floods, with at least 310,000 people displaced. They are taking shelter in more than 2,000 relief camps.