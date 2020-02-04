ICAI CA Exam (May 2020) Registration Begins Tomorrow

ICAI CA May 2020 exam: Apply from February 5 to February 26

Online registration for ICAI CA May 2020 exam begins tomorrow. The exam will be held from May 2 to May 18 for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations. The online registration window will remain open till February 26. ICAI CA exam will be held at at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

Along with CA exams, ICAI would also conduct exams For International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL& WTO), Part I Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test.

"Applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations; Candidates are required to apply on-line at https://icaiexam.icai.org from 5th February, 2020 to 26th February, 2020," said the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

"Remit the examination fee on-line by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI. They shall however, be required to remit additional Rs 600/- towards late fee (for Domestic & Kathmandu centres) and US$ 10 (for Overseas centres) in case the application on-line is made after 26th February, 2020 and upto 4th March, 2020 (up to 5.30 pm)," the CA exam regulator added.

The last date for submission of application is February 26 and with late fees candidates can apply till March 4.

ICAI announced the result of CA exam, held in November, on February 3.

