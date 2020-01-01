Chartered Accountant (CA) May 2020 Exam Dates Announced

ICAI CA May 2020 exam schedule announced

Chartered Accountants (CA) exams will be held from May 2 till May 18, 2020. The exam dates have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Application process for admission to CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations would be held from February 5 to February 26.

The CA exams will be held at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

The result of the CA exam held in May is likely to be announced in August. The registration process for CA November exam will be held in August-September.

The exams will be of 3 hours duration except CA final paper 6 (elective) and CA foundation paper 3-paper 4, which will be held for 4 hours and 2 hours, respectively.

Along with CA exams, ICAI would also conduct exams For International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL& WTO), Part I Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," said the ICAI in the notice released on its website.

