ICAI CA Intermediate Result Declared

ICAI Result Declared For CA Intermediate Course: Direct Link Here

ICAI has announced the CA intermediate result today. Candidates who took the exam in May can check the CA Intermediate results available on the official websites. The ICAI has also released the all India merit list of the CA Intermediate exams.

ICAI Result Link

ICAI had declared the CA Foundation and Final course results in August second week.

ICAI Result: Know How To Check

ICAI has also announced the results of the International Taxation Assessment Test. Check the result here

Meanwhile, CA exam dates have also been announced. The exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses under old and new scheme will begin on November 2. Registration has begun for the November exams. Candidates can apply latest by September 7.

