CA Intermediate Result Expected Today. Details Here

CA results 2019: Intermediate results will be out at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

CA Intermediate result 2019: ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the national level Chartered Accountants regulatory body, is expected to release the CA intermediate result today. According to a statement from the ICAI, the CA Intermediate results will be released either on August 23 or August 24. The results are expected to be released on the official websites affiliated with ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The Institute released the ICAI CA results for Foundation and Final students in August second week.

The ICAI will also release the all India merit list of the CA Intermediate exams held in May this year.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2019: List of websites

The ICAI CA Intermediate result will be released on following websites:

www.icaiexam.icai.org

www.caresults.icai.org

www.icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2019: How to download

Candidates who appeared for CA Intermediate exam in May can check their result using the steps given below:

Step One : Visit the ICAI CA result websites; icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on the CA Intermediate results you are searching for

Step Three : On next page, enter your registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step Five : Submit the details you have entered

Step Six : Check your CA results

In addition to providing the results on the official websites, the ICAI will also send the result to the candidates on their email addresses.

For availing this option, candidates have to register their requests at the website. "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," said the ICAI.

Candidates can also get their result through SMS.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/ Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 pm," reads the notice released by the ICAI regarding the CA result.

Meanwhile, CA exam dates have also been announced. The exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses under old and new scheme will begin on November 2. Registration has begun for the November exams. Candidates can apply latest by September 7.

