CA Intermediate, Final November 2023 Result Likely To Be Declared Today

ICAI CA Intermediate results: Examinations were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the result for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final exams held in November 2023 today, as per the announcement made by the statutory body last Thursday. Candidates can access their results on the official website by entering their registration numbers along with roll numbers.

In a post on its social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India stated, "The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Candidates may access the same on the official website. The examinations were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023."

Earlier, an ICAI official mentioned on X, formerly Twitter, that the results may be expected between January 5 and January 10.

ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 Result: Steps to Check

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards



The ICAI CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. The CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. The CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information.