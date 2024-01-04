ICAI Chartered Accountant November 2023 Intermediate And Final Result Likely OnJanuary 9

ICAI CA Result 2023: The examinations were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final results for the November 2023 exams are likely to be declared on January 9, as announced by the statutory body on Thursday. Candidates will be able to access their results on the official website by entering their registration numbers along with roll numbers. The examinations were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023.

In a post on its social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

stated, "The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Candidates may access the same on the official website.





Earlier, an ICAI official said on X that the results might be announced between January 5 and January 10.

ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 Result: Steps to Check

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it.

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. The CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. The CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information.