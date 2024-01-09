ICAI CA Intermediate, Final November 2023 Results Declared, Check Steps To Access Scorecard

ICAI CA Inter results: 53,459 candidates appeared; 5,204 passed, achieving 9.73% pass rate.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final exams held in November 2023. Candidates can access their results on the official website by entering their registration numbers along with roll numbers. Madhur Jain from Jaipur has achieved the first position in the CA final exams nationwide, securing 77.38 per cent. Following closely is Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai, holding the second position.

ICAI CA Inter, Final 2023 Results: Steps To Check Scorecards

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards

In Group I, there were 117,304 registered candidates, with 19,686 successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 16.78. In Group II, out of 93,638 candidates, 17,957 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 19.18. When considering both groups together, a total of 53,459 candidates appeared, but only 5,204 managed to pass, resulting in a combined pass percentage of 9.73.

Candidates who achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in the overall exam are considered qualified.

In the 2022 exam, a total of 65,291 candidates took the Group 1 exam, with 13,969 candidates successfully passing. The overall pass percentage for that year was 18.61.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. The CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. The CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the Institute's official website for further updates and information.