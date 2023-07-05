ICAI Result May 2023: CA Inter And CA Final Results Announced

ICAI Result: The ICAI announced the news through its official Twitter page.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, on July 5, declared the ICAI CA Inter and Final exam results of 2023. All the appeared candidates can check their results by visiting the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in.

As per the report, the prestigious rank 1, in the ICAI CA Inter exams, was secured by Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad. With an impressive score of 688 out of 800, Gokul achieved a remarkable 86 per cent.

The ICAI announced the news through its official Twitter page. While sharing the screenshot of the website's important announcement page, ICAI tweeted, “Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 have been declared. The Results can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in.”

In the ICAI CA Inter exams, Patiala's Noor Singla has secured the second position with a score of 682, attaining 85.25 per cent. Following closely behind, Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai clinched the third rank with 678 marks and 84.75 per cent.

On the other hand, Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad has secured an exceptional feat of All India Rank 1 in ICAI CA Final Examination. Akshay scored an impressive score of 616 out of 800, achieving a commendable percentage of 77.

He was followed by Chennai's Kalpesh Jain G, who scored 603 out of 800. Securing the second position, Kalpesh obtained 75.38 per cent. The third rank was scored by Prakhar Varnshey from New Delhi. Prakhar achieved the feat by scoring 574 marks, attaining 71.75 per cent.

Both the CA Inter and final exams were conducted in May this year. It began on May 2 and ended on May 18, across the nation in different exam centres. All the appeared candidates can check the results by entering their respective registration numbers and roll number.

Take a look at the steps to download and check the results online:

Step 1. Open the official website link on a browser icai.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the links for CA Inter or CA Final Results 2023, which you will find on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3. This will open a new page on your screen, where you have to log in using your registration number and roll number.

Step 4. Just after this the ICAI CA Results 2023 will be exhibited on the screen.

Step 5. Download and don't forget to take a printout of the same for your future reference.