ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

CA Foundation Result 2023: The exam was conducted on December 31 and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation December 2023 exam result. Candidates can check access scorecards by visiting the official website, icai.org. The CA Foundation exam was conducted on December 31 and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. Approximately 30 per cent of the students who appeared in the exam passed successfully. Alongside the results, the pass rate and the list of CA Foundation toppers will also be released.

Those who took the CA exam need to log in on either icai.org or icai.nic.in using their registration and roll numbers to check their results.

Students who achieve a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent overall will be deemed eligible in the CA Foundation December 2023-January 2024 examination. Candidates scoring above 70 per cent overall in the CA Foundation exam will be granted a "pass with distinction" status.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps To Download