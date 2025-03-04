ICAI CA Results 2025 Out: Hyderabad Girl Tops CA Intermediate Exam 2025, Check Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams today. Candidates who appeared in the CA Inter, Foundation exam can visit the official website of the ICAI icai.nic.in to download the score cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to access the results.



Around 14.17 per cent candidates qualified the CA Inter Group 1 exam. Of the 1,08,187 candidates, 15,332 qualified. The passing percentage in the Group 2 exam is 22.16 per cent. Of the 80,368 who appeared, 17,813 have qualified. The passing percentage both group exams is 14.05 percentage. Of the 48,261 candidates who appeared in the exam, only 6,781 passed.



Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad has secured the top rank in the CA Intermediate exam with 86.83 per cent. Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu from Vijaywada has secured the second rank with 86 per cent. Sarthak Agarwal from Hathras is the third rank holder with 85.83 per cent.



The total passing percentage of candidates in the Foundation exam is 21.52 per cent. The pass percentage of male candidates is 21.27 per cent while that of female candidates is 21.27 per cent.



Steps to download the ICAI CA Inter, Foundation results

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to the 'ICAI CA Inter, foundation results'

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your required credentials, and click on 'submit'

Step 5: You will get your results.



ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate exams from January 11 to 21, with Group 1 exams conducted on January 11, 13, and 15, and Group 2 exams held on January 17, 19, and 21. CA Foundation exam for the January 2025 session was held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18.



Candidates are required to score 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the Foundation exam. Students who score over 70 per cent marks in aggregate will get the status of pass with distinction.