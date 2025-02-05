CA Results 2025: Chartered Accountancy Foundation Results Expected Soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results for the CA Foundation examination by first week of March, reports suggest. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials. The ICAI CA results will be hosted on the official website- icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. Around 1,20,609 CA students appeared for their foundation exam in January this year.



Last year, the ICAI announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation examinations in December 2023/January 2024 on February 7, 2024.



Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exams for May session will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.



The online application process for the CA May 2025 exams will commence on March 1, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until March 14, 2025. After this, applications can still be submitted until March 17, 2025, but a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10 will apply.



Students who wish to change their examination city or medium for the CA May 2025 exams may do so during the correction window, which will be open from March 18 to March 20, 2025.