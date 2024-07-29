CA Foundation Result 2024: June Exam Scorecards Releasing Today

CA Foundation Result June 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the result of the CA Foundation June 2024 exam. Those who took the exam will be able to access their results by visiting the official websites - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the result of the CA Foundation June 2024 exam. Those who took the exam will be able to access their results by visiting the official websites - icai.nic.in and icai.org - using their registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers. The exams were held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

CA Foundation June 2024 Exam Qualification Criteria

To qualify for the CA Foundation June 2024 exam, students must score at least 40 marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50 percent across all four papers. Candidates with at least 70 percent of marks in the exam will be awarded a "pass with distinction."

CA Foundation Result June 2024: November Exam Dates

According to the official notification from ICAI, the CA Final exams will be conducted on November 1, 3, and 5 for Group 1, and on November 7, 9, and 11 for Group 2. The International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) is scheduled for November 9 and 11. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination will take place on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Starting this year, ICAI is conducting the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams three times a year. This new pattern is being piloted at the Foundation and Intermediate levels, while the CA Final exam continues with the traditional biannual format for now.

ICAI Result 2024: Steps To Check