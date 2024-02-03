ICAI Exam 2024: Results For CA Foundation Exam To Be Out On February 7, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for the CA Foundation exams on February 7, 2024.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of ICAI on February 7, 2024. They will be required to enter their registration number and roll number.

An official notification on the ICAI website read, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number."

The foundation exam were held on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

Foundation Examination is a gateway to enter the profession of Chartered Accountancy. It is open for candidates who passed class 12 board exam or equivalent recognised examination.

The exam is conducted in a Descriptive cum Objective type examination of 400 marks comprising of four papers. Candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all the four papers, in one sitting to pass the Foundation Examination.