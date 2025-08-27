CA Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Direct Link To Download

CA Foundation Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam for the September 2025 session this week. Once available, candidates can download their admit cards from the official portal, eservices.icai.org, using their student registration number and password. The admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations have already been released.

The CA Foundation exams are scheduled for September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. The CA Intermediate exams will run from September 4 to 15, with Group 1 on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 on September 11, 13, and 15. Meanwhile, the CA Final exams for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6, and 8, and Group 2 exams will take place on September 10, 12, and 14.

How To Download the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025

Visit the official ICAI eServices portal: eservices.icai.org.

Click on the relevant link for the CA Foundation admit card.

Log in using your registered user ID and password.

Verify all details on the admit card, such as personal information and the exam schedule.

Download and print the admit card.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre, as digital copies will not be accepted.

The ICAI has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from the official eServices portal.

Notably, the ICAI will not conduct any examinations on Friday, September 5, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi, a mandatory gazetted holiday.

The passing criteria for the CA Final exam require candidates to secure a minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 50% in each group. The results for the May 2024 session were declared on July 11, where a total of 20,446 candidates qualified to become Chartered Accountants.