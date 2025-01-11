Chartered Accountant Exams 2025 Begin, Check Important Guidelines

CA Intermediate Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate exams for January 2025 today, January 11. Meanwhile, the CA Foundation exams are set to begin on January 12. Candidates who are yet to download their admit cards can access them through ICAI's official website, icai.org.

Exam Schedule

The Intermediate exams are scheduled for Group I on January 11, 13, and 15, while Group II exams will take place on January 17, 19, and 21. The Foundation exams will be conducted on January 12, 16, 18, and 20. Initially, the Foundation exam was to be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, but the January 14 exam was rescheduled to January 16 due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal.

Timings and Reading Time

All Intermediate papers are scheduled from 2pm to 5pm. Foundation exams will follow similar timings for Papers 1 and 2, while Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2pm to 4pm. Students will receive a 15-minute advance reading time, starting at 1.45pm, for all exams except Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation course, which do not include any reading time.

Key Guidelines For Candidates

Arrival Time: Students must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Mandatory Documents: Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID (voter ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar card).

Prohibited Items: Electronic devices, including mobile phones and Bluetooth gadgets, are strictly not allowed inside the exam centre.

Permitted Items: Students may carry pens, pencils, erasers, water bottles, and medicines (if necessary).

For further details or updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.