ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card Out For September 2025 Exam, Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for Chartered Accountants (CA) examination scheduled for September 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website of the institute- icai.org.

Admit card has been released for all three levels- Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination for the year 2025.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the institute- icai.org.

Go to the eservices section

Then, click on CA Foundation Admit card 2025.

Enter your SSP ID registration and SSP password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Admit Card 2025- "ICAI CA Admit Card 2025".

ICAI CA Admit Card Download: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The admit card will include details such as:

Candidate's name, roll number, registration number

Exam name and session

Paper dates and timings

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the ICAI admit card, original photo identity proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, or Driving Licence) and recent passport-size photograph.

Candidates must make sure to cross-check their details on the admit card and inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy.