Check Last Date To Submit Observations For CA January 2025 Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification informing candidates to send the observation for Chartered Accountancy exam held recently by January 25, 2025. Candidates can submit the observation with name, registration number, roll number, Email-id and mobile number on the official mail.

An official notification by the ICAI reads, "It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Intermediate and Foundation Examinations being held in January 2025 by e-mail at examfeedback[at]icai[dot]in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, so as to reach us latest by 25th January 2025."

ICAI commenced the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate exams for January 2025 on January 11 and CA Foundation exams on January 12. The Intermediate exams were scheduled for Group I on January 11, 13, and 15, while Group II exams for January 17, 19, and 21. The Foundation exams will be conducted on January 12, 16, 18, and 20. Initially, the Foundation exam was to be held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, but the January 14 exam was rescheduled to January 16 due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Bihu, and Pongal.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released the schedule for CA 2025 examination in May. The CA Foundation exams will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.