ICAI CA Foundation 2025: Admit Card For September Session To Be Released Soon, Check Official Link

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Foundation admit card for the September session. Candidates who have registered for the September session can access their hall ticket from the official ICAI website, eservices.icai.org, once it goes live.

To download the admit card, aspirants will need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. The hall ticket is a compulsory document to enter the examination hall, so candidates must download and print it well before exam day.

ICAI CA Foundation September 2025: Exam Dates

The CA Foundation September session exams will be conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

Steps To Download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025

Step 1. Visit the official ICAI Self Service Portal, eservices.icai.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'CA Foundation September 2025 Admit Card' link

Step 3. Enter login details - registration number and DOB/SSP credentials

Step 4. The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and print the admit card for exam use

Details Mentioned On ICAI CA Foundation Hall Ticket

The admit card will include:

• Candidate's name, roll number, registration number

• Exam name and session

• Paper dates and timings

• Reporting time

• Exam centre address

• Guidelines and instructions for exam day

Aspirants are advised to carefully verify personal details. If there is any error in name, date of birth, or exam centre, they must immediately contact ICAI support.

What To Carry On Exam Day

• A printed copy of the ICAI admit card

• An original photo identity proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, or Driving Licence)

• A recent passport-size photograph (if required by centre)

Candidates should not carry prohibited items such as mobile phones, calculators (unless permitted), smartwatches, or electronic devices inside the hall.

Candidates must plan their travel to the exam centre, arrive before reporting time, and strictly follow the instructions printed on the hall ticket.