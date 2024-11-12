CA Foundation, Intermediate Registrations Underway For January 2025 , Check Deadline To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams. Eligible candidates who need to appear in the exam, can visit the official website of the ICAI to register for the same. The exam forms are available at the Self Service Portal (SSP) on the official website https://icai.org/



The deadline to fill the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam form January 2025 is November 23, 2024 without late fee. With late fee, the registration forms can be filled by November 26, 2024. The form correction window will be activated from November 27-29, 2024.



Candidates are required to check their SSP before applying for the January 2025 exam. They must ensure they have a valid login credentials on SPP or create the same at https://eservices.icai.org/

Candidates must also have valid course registration. In case of lapsed course registration, candidates are required to convert on SSP.



Candidate who are registered in Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024 are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam. The applicant must have converted to from CPT to Foundation as on the date of filling the exam form. He/she must have either appeared or passed in Class 12 from a recognised Board. Their Class 12 admit card or marksheet must be uploaded in SSP.



For those in CA Intermediate exam January 2025, the eligibility requirement is 8-month study course as on January 1, 2025 i.e. Registered on or before Cut-off date, May 1, 2024.