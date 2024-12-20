CA Foundation Registrations For May 2025 Exams To End On January 1

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registrations for the Chartered Accountancy Foundation exams to be held in May 2025 on January 1. An official notification from the ICAI reads, "Candidates, who would be appearing in Class 12 examinations till April, 2025 may note that 1st January, 2025 is the last date for registering in the Foundation Course for appearing in Foundation Examination to be held in May, 2025. For registration, visit Self Service Portal at https://eservices.icai.org/"



The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had announced in 2024 to hold the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams thrice a year from 2024. The council has decided to conduct the exams in the month of January, May/June and September for Intermediate and Foundation courses. The exams were earlier conducted only during the month of May/June and January.



With the new decision, students will have more opportunities to appear in the examination. Also the interval between the exams are reduced by two months as the previous interval between the exam was six months to four months.



Meanwhile, the ICAI will release the results for CA Final exam by the end of December. As per a CA official, the results for the CA Final exams are expected to be out by last week of December. The likely date scheduled is December 26, 2024.

